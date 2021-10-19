Members of the nonprofit Keep Longview Beautiful gathered Tuesday at The Green for the annual appreciation lunch.
Keep Longview Beautiful, which began as the Longview Beautification Association in 1979, aims to make the area a cleaner, healthier, safer and more beautiful place in which to live and work through concentrated programs of antilitter, cleanups and beautification, according to the group's website.
Keep Longview Beautiful holds the two highest affiliate accolades from state and national organizations: Gold Star Affiliate from Keep Texas Beautiful and President’s Circle recognition award from Keep America Beautiful.
For information, go to keeplongviewbeautiful.org .