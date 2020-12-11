Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore opened its annual free drive-thru Christmas Nativity on Thursday that will continue 6 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday.
The show includes modern-day Christmas scenes — complete with festive lights, Santa and snow — before cars are taken back in time to the Middle East so they can follow the story of Jesus Christ’s birth, life and death.
Attendees may drive through the presentation or can experience the Nativity on a hayride. Free hot chocolate also is given to guest who drives through.
The church is at 15746 CR 173 N., just off U.S. 259 in Kilgore.
Also, First United Methodist Church in Longview has scheduled its free Bethlehem Night drive-thru Nativity from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 400 N. Fredonia St.
The Nativity begins at the north parking lot from Fredonia Street, and its a right turn only into the parking lot.