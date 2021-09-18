LeTourneau University celebrated its 75th anniversary Homecoming and Family Weekend on Saturday with cardboard boat races and picnic at the pond on the Longview campus.
The Alumni Car Meet and other events were held elsewhere on campus.
Homecoming and Family Weekend events continued a celebration of the university's 75th anniversary. Future events include the inauguration of LeTourneau President Steven Mason on Nov. 5 and 6 and the Homecoming and Hootenanny Weekend on April 6 to 10, 2022.
In 1946, R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau established LeTourneau Technical Institute to educate returning soldiers from the World War II, according to information from the university. LeTourneau Technical Institute became LeTourneau College in 1961 and then LeTourneau University in 1989.
For information on LeTourneau University's 75th anniversary, go to www.letu.edu/75/index.html .