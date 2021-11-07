From Staff Reports
Steven Mason was officially installed Saturday as the seventh president of LeTourneau University during an investiture ceremony at the Belcher Center in Longview.
The university’s board of trustees approved Mason for the position in March. He takes over from former President Dale Lunsford, who now is chancellor.
The ceremony “symbolically confers the authority of the office of the president and honors the university’s heritage of Christian Polytechnic education,” according to the university.
Mason has worked at LeTourneau University for 15 years, beginning as a professor. He previously was provost and vice president for academic affairs. On Feb. 1, Mason officially became acting president when Lunsford became chancellor. Lunsford had been president of the university since 2007.
Mason earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University in 1998. In 2002, he earned his Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary and then a Ph.D. in Old Testament Studies from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2006.
“The thing that I’ve really been struck by is how both Dale Lunsford and Steve Mason both want whatever is best for LeTourneau, and they’re willing to do that,” Board Chair Bill Anderson said in March. “That kind of humility is not often seen in leaders, especially today. And the fear in both of them at the same time, was not only refreshing but it made our work so much easier because we’re all on the same team and headed in the same direction.”