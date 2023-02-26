Little Big Techs returned Saturday to downtown Longview as a companion to the Big Techs facility tours offered by local companies.
Hands-on STEAM-related activities and equipment displays were available for children at the Gregg County Historical Museum and Longview World of Wonders.
Various industry and educational partners had activities and displays, including: Boss Crane; Kilgore College; Longview Fire Department; Longview ISD; Longview Police Department; Longview Public Library; Pine Tree ISD; Texas State Technical College; UT Tyler University Academy; and Wiley College.
The historical museum offered free admission, while LongviewWOW had reduced admission fees.