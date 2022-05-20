Family and friends watched Friday evening as almost 600 Longview High School seniors collected their diplomas during a ceremony at Lobo Stadium.
Class of 2022 valedictorian is Nitya Jagarlamudi, and salutatorian is Iniabasi Ekpenyong.
Nitya, the daughter of Ravi Jagarlamudi and Dr. Neeva Chukkapalli, will attend the University of Texas at Austin.
Iniabasi, the son of Dr. Udeme and Juliana Ekpenyong, will attend Princeton University.
With some offers still pending, scholarships for the LHS senior class totals $4.4 million, according to the district.