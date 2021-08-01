Witches, wizards and even Muggles celebrated Harry Potter’s birthday Saturday during a Marauder’s Map Challenge at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Leading up to its “The Magic of Harry Potter” concert on Aug. 14, the Longview Symphony is partnering with a variety of community organizations and businesses to bring a little bit of magic to the area.
During the Marauder’s Map Challenge, attendees were into houses, found their patronus, obtained a wand and searched for hidden horcruxes while meeting Harry Potter characters.
For information about the concert, go to longviewsymphony.org .
