A ceremony Thursday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center officially recognized the facility as a "Great Public Space" in Texas.
In April, the arboretum received the honor from the American Planning Association — Texas Chapter’s Great Places in Texas program.
According to information from the city, Great Places in Texas honors locations in the state, including neighborhoods, streets and public spaces, where planning played a pivotal role in their success.
Six destinations were chosen by the association for recognition this year. According to the APA Texas website, CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos was named a Great Street; the downtowns of Abilene, Denton and Waxahachie were recognized as Great Neighborhoods; and Great Public Spaces recognitions went to the Longview arboretum and the Sugar Land Town Square.
The ceremony Thursday included a plaque unveiling.