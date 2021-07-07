Cub Scouts in the East Texas Area Council’s Golden Eagle District — which includes Gregg, Upshur, Harrison and Marion counties — are taking part in a day camp this week at Longview's Greggton United Methodist Church.
Activities at this year's camp include water slides, obstacle course, art projects, shooting bows and arrows and BB guns, field sports, water rockets and more.
For information on area Boy Scout and Cub Scout opportunities and programs, visit etac.ihubapp.org .
See more photos from the day camp with this story online at news-journal.com .