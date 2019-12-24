From staff reports
Church members at Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview were among numerous congregations across East Texas to celebrate Christmas on Tuesday with a Christmas Eve candlelight service.
Along with a message from the Rev. James Pierce, church members sang carols such as “Silent Night.”
Most Longview-area churches already have held Christmas-related services.
However, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. in Longview, will have an informal communion Christmas Day “Said (spoken)” service at 10:30 a.m. today.