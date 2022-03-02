In church services and in locations Wednesday across Longview, Christians took time to observe Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the 40-day season of Lent.
In the Christian church, Lent is representative of the time Christ spent in the wilderness being tempted by Satan. In many churches, it’s a time of fasting and repentance that leads up to Easter, when the church celebrates Jesus’s resurrection after his death on the cross.
The ashes are produced by burning the palm branches from the previous year’s Palm Sunday service, which recalls Jesus’ celebrated arrival in Jerusalem just days before his crucifixion. During Ash Wednesday services — and Ashes to Go at spots across the city — preachers made the shape of a cross on people’s forehead with the ashes.