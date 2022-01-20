City of Longview employees and residents gathered Thursday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center to celebrate retiring City Manager Keith Bonds.
Bonds will close out a more than 30-year career in municipal government, including 22 years with the city, at the end of January.
He will be replaced by longtime city employee Rolin McPhee.
Bonds became Longview city manager in 2018 after David Willard’s retirement. He had been chosen to succeed Willard after serving as assistant since manager in 2014.
His career in Longview also saw him serve as public works director, head of water utilities and utility engineer. He worked 12 years for the city of Texarkana before that.