Longview’s 22-foot community Christmas tree was lit Sunday evening during an event at Heritage Plaza in downtown.
Despite showers that slightly delayed the ceremony, a large crowd gathered to celebrate the return of the holiday season.
Santa Flavious performed a few songs before inviting children on stage to flip the switch and light the tree. Harvest Moon Countrygrass then took to the stage after Santa left to pose for photos.
The event also featured carriage rides as well as a petting zoo and vendors.
The tree will remain lit throughout the holidays.
