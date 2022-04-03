It was all about the mud bugs Saturday at the Longview Craw Fest at the Longview Mall.
The event featured heaping plates of crawfish from Double HH and Crawfish Cartel and special guests Turtleman and Turtlegal from Animal Planet's, "Call of the Wildman."
The event also featured cornhole tournaments, ax-throwing, vendors booths, a kids area with inflatables, live music from the Blaine Hart Band and more along with BJ's Brewery beverages. The inaugural event was in 2019.
General admission and VIP tickets were available.