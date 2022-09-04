Renwick Coby wiped the dripping sweat from his forehead and returned to polishing the oversized chrome wheels on his 1975 Malibu Classic.
He and dozens of other automotive enthusiasts had filled the street Saturday in front of the Gregg County Courthouse for the Longview Cruisers’ Cruise Night.
Organizer Anthony Minyard with the Longview Cruisers said the event was inspired by car shows in nearby communities.
“Me and a buddy are huge car lovers, and we saw that Kilgore had a cruise night and Marshall had a cruise night, so we thought, ‘Why not Longview?’ ”
Minyard said the event has been held on the first Saturday of each month since April and has had as many as 120 vehicles on display for car lovers young and old to enjoy.
The event also hosts a 50/50 raffle that benefits the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Minyard said he hopes Cruise Night continues to grow and be a popular event for car lovers and continues to benefit downtown Longview businesses.