Participants in a drag march Saturday in downtown Longview voiced opposition to Texas Senate Bill 12.
The legislation, which recently was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, criminalizes performers who put on sexually explicit shows in front of children as well as any businesses that host them.
Members of Pride East Texas Longview (PETL), which hosted Saturday's march, said the law targets drag performers.
The march began at Heritage Plaza before making its way to the Gregg County Courthouse lawn.
"This will affect drag performers through the state of Texas," march organizers said in a Facebook post. "Affecting Pride events, brunches, shows, readings and etc. that someone under the age of 18 could be at. Meaning in 2024, we unfortunately will not be allowed to perform at Pride. This means that we will be at risk for a fine of up to $10,000 and a Class A misdemeanor. due to this, we feel it's necessary that our voice and our vision be heard."