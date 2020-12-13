From staff reports
The community showed its generosity Saturday during the Longview Fire Department’s annual toy drive.
Firefighters collected toy donations in the Longview Mall parking lot that will be distributed between Child Protective Services and the East Texas Angel Network.
Other Longview-area toy drives are continuing, including efforts held by East Texas CASA, the Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa, Christmas for the Least of These, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, The Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots, Salvation Army and Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree.
Contact the organizations for deadlines and other details of the toy drives.