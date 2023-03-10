The intersection of Cotton and High streets was temporarily closed Friday morning as the Longview Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 201 S. High St, which is a former ABC Auto Parts.
Fire Capt. Marcus Delaney said something inside of a parts-cleaning furnace caught fire, which produced excess smoke. That, in turn, caused extra smoke to come out of the building's smoke stack and a small amount of smoke to leak into the building.
"There was no fire or damage to the structure,” Delaney said. “We just shut off the furnace, cleared out the smoke and shut off the alarm.”