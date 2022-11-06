Downtown Longview was on a roll Saturday afternoon.

A first-time event hosted by Visit Longview and Longview Main Street along Center Street paid tribute to the city's founding.

The inaugural Longview Great Pumpkin Roll aimed to answer the question: How far can a pumpkin roll from the top of the “long view” hill in downtown?

Participants rolled pumpkins from the spot where surveyors, in 1870, said “that’s a long view” as they stood on a rock hill with O.H. Methvin — the “Father of Longview” — according to the city. The longest roll received a $500 prize.

Proceeds benefited the downtown nonprofit organization One Hundred Acres of Heritage.

