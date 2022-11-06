Downtown Longview was on a roll Saturday afternoon.
A first-time event hosted by Visit Longview and Longview Main Street along Center Street paid tribute to the city's founding.
The inaugural Longview Great Pumpkin Roll aimed to answer the question: How far can a pumpkin roll from the top of the “long view” hill in downtown?
Great Pumpkin Roll
Jules Bridgman, 3, checks to see if she can lift her father's pumpkin during the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Talon Nustand, 4, helps clear the street of used pumpkins during the inagural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Angel Golden, 9, rolls her pumpkin from the starting line on Center St. during the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Leona Golden rolls her pumpkin from the starting line on Center St. during the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Grant Bridgman waits for his turn to compete in the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Spectators watch a pumpkin roll down Center St. during the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Nolan Childress launches a pumpkin down Center St. during the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Contestants get their pumpkins ready for the start of the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Spectators watch the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Contestents get their pumpkins ready for the start of the inagural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jules Bridgman, 3, checks to see if she can lift her father's pumpkin during the inaugural Great Pumpkin Roll event Saturday, November 5, 2022, in downtown Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants rolled pumpkins from the spot where surveyors, in 1870, said “that’s a long view” as they stood on a rock hill with O.H. Methvin — the “Father of Longview” — according to the city. The longest roll received a $500 prize.
Proceeds benefited the downtown nonprofit organization One Hundred Acres of Heritage.