Members of the Longview High School SingSations entertained guests Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in Longview.
The SingSations, which is the varsity LHS choir, performed Christmas music as part of the church's Music on the Square concert. The choir is under the direction of Melody McMullen.
Guests at the free concert also were treated to complimentary lunch.
First Presbyterian also has scheduled A Candlelight Festival of Lessons and Carols at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church sanctuary.
The church is at 301 N. Center St.
