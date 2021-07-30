The Longview Kennel Club’s AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Show began Friday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, where dogs are competing for Best of Breed in the All Breed Dog Conformation Show for the canine that most closely matches the standard for each breed exhibited.
At the same time, the Tyler Obedience Training Club is presenting its three-day AKC-sanctioned Dog Obedience and Rally Trials inside the nearby Longview Exhibit Building.
During that event, canines will vie for titles, prizes and special awards in activities that range from basic obedience to the more advanced classes that involve retrieving scented objects and performing jumps.
At the Longview Kennel Club’s conformation shows, almost 200 AKC recognized breeds can compete for the dog that most closely matches the standard for each breed exhibited.
Events continue through Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
Admission is $5 for the Longview Kennel Club show and free to the Tyler Obedience Training Club event.
For information, go to www.longviewkennelclub.org and www.tylerotc.org .