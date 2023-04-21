LJ Higgins competes in the saddle bronc riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bill Tudor competes in the bareback riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Sam Dixon competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Stephen Mullins competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Ryan Lewis competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Parker Fleet competes in the saddle bronc riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Garrett Curry competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Cale Newman competes in the saddle bronc riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bradlee Miller competes in the bareback riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bradlee Miller competes in the bareback riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Carson Neal competes in the saddle bronc riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Austin Courmier competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Zach Peterson competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Dedo Slade competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Dakota Champion competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Troy Smotherman competes in the steer wrestling competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo, on Friday April 21, 2023, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club in the Longview Rodeo Arena. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
