From Staff Reports
Things got a little wild Friday at two Longview private schools.
To honor the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, local private schools Trinity School of Texas and St. Mary’s Catholic School held pet and animal blessings — that included dogs and cats as well as reptiles and hermit crabs.
Families could bring their pets to school for a special blessing. The Rev. Bill Carroll of Trinity Episcopal Church performed the blessings at Trinity, while the Rev. Daniel Dower of St. Mary’s Catholic Church performed the ceremony at St. Mary’s.
Trinity students received a St. Francis medallion after their pets were blessed.