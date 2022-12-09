The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center took home the Spirit Stick on Friday evening at the Longview Public Library’s Cheermeister Party.
Local arts organizations and city departments competed at the event to determine who had the most holiday spirit.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said previously that the Cheermeister Party started this past year and is a continuation of an event the library used to hold before the pandemic.
The term “cheermeister” refers to “someone with the most exemplary, most yuletide, most festive Christmas attitude there is,” according to information from the library.
The premise for Friday's free event was for entities to decorate their booth/tent with as many festive features as possible and also create an activity for children to participate in, according to Eldridge.
The eight entities that competed this year were the Gregg County Historical Museum; Arts!Longview; the Longview Symphony; the Longview Arboretum; the Longview Parks and Recreation Department; Visit Longview; Longview World of Wonders; and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
This past year’s winner of the spirit stick was the Longview Symphony.
Other events Friday included story time with Santa Flavious along with Christmas music, free hot chocolate and popcorn and more.