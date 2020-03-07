Horton, the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax and Sneetches — along with the man who created them — were celebrated Saturday at the Longview Public Library.
Children decorated cupcakes and took part in other activities during a birthday party for Dr. Seuss, also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel.
The birthday party came on the heels of National Read Across America Day on March 2, which also is Dr. Seuss' birthday.
Geisel was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904. He wrote and illustrated more than 60 books under the name Dr. Seuss.