Ending Summer Reading Club with our classic party! We'll be hosting the SRC End Party on July 21, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM! Since Broughton will be closed due to renovations going on, the party will be held on the Library Eastman Plaza (right outside the library). We'll have plenty of fun games and activity stations for kids to play at. A DJ will be spinning the dance tunes. Nachos will be served to snack on. And school supplies will be given out to kids. Oh, and of course, we'll be raffling off bicycles to lucky kids towards the end of the event! So be sure to join us, and let's end Summer Reading Club on a high note! Please call (903) 237-1345 for any questions.

Recommended for You