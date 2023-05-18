Longview Regional Medical Center held a Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout on Thursday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The luncheon was scheduled as part of National Police Week.
The origins of National Police Week go back to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week, according to policeweek.org.
"The Memorial Service began in 1982 as a gathering in (Washington, D.C.) of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement," according to policeweek.org. "Decades later, the event, more commonly known as National Police Week, has grown to a series of events which attracts thousands of survivors and law enforcement officers to our nation's capital each year."