The inaugural Longview Regional Open pickleball tournament welcomed hundreds of plays and spectators Saturday at Guthrie Park.
Saturday also included a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated courts.
Members of the Longview Pickleball Club began playing at former tennis courts at Guthrie Park in early 2020, and the club officially formed last summer. The courts were in need of improvements, and the Longview Pickleball Club began a fundraising effort.
Longview Regional Medical Center teamed with the club for those improvements, which included resurfacing the tennis courts and installing six permanent nets for pickleball, wind screens and signage.
The tournament continues at 8 a.m. Sunday.