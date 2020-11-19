From staff reports
Longview residents took advantage of Wednesday’s perfect weather to get outdoors at the city’s parks.
That outdoor-friendly weather is expected to continue through Saturday, with sunny or mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Sunday brings a chance of showers and a bit of a cold front, with lows for most of next week in the mid-40s.
The city’s numerous parks offer everything from miles of trails and playgrounds to basketball and tennis courts. Most are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For a list of park facilities, locations and details, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/2162/Park-and-Facility-Locations .