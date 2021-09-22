Students, parents and staff members gathered Wednesday outside Pine Tree Primary School in Longview to mark See You at the Pole.
Wednesday was the 31th annual See You at the Pole event, a movement that is based around the idea of a national day of student prayer, where young people unite in prayer for their schools and their communities, according to syatp.com .
Christian students across the nation are encouraged to gather at their campus flagpoles on one morning each year.
The events across the Longview area, state and nation were open to students and faculty at the schools.