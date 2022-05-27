About 10 residents from Buckner Westminster Place senior living facility in Longview helped place American flags Thursday at the plots of veterans' graves at Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery.
Buckner Westminster Place organizes the activity each year with the cemetery as part of Memorial Day remembrances.
"There have been so many veterans and spouses of veterans who have lived at Buckner Westminster Place over the years, and their patriotism is inspiring," said Tammy Combs, life enrichment coordinator at Buckner Westminster Place. "I was moved every time I saw one of the vets stand at attention to salute a flag or honor the singing of the National Anthem, even if standing was a struggle for them. Noting the importance patriotism played in the lives of so many residents, I started looking for ways to honor our past and current veterans and to allow residents who may not have served to also show their appreciation."
Combs said, in 2016, she had the idea to contact Lakeview Memorial Gardens to see if residents could place flags on the gravesites of the veterans buried there.
"We were able to do it for four years in a row before the pandemic forced a two-year break," she said. "But this year we were able to return, and it was such a privilege to stand side by side with residents to ensure each plot received a flag."