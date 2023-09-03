The Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview welcomed a crowd of runners Saturday — some dressed in Hawaiian shirts and others in hula skirts.
Participants gathered for a luau-themed race hosted by the US Road Running Race Club, which included a 5K, 10K and half-marathon.
The race was sponsored by USA Track & Field and directed by Lance Waclawczyk.
Longview Regional Medical Center also had an athletic trainer on site as part of its Sports Medicine Program.
Awards were set to be given for first, second and third place overall male and female runners.