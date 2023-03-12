The Central States Pygmy Goat Club staged the Luck of the Pygmys Goat Show on Saturday at the Agricultural Pavilion at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center complex.
Pygmy goats — known as bucks, does and kids — are a small breed of domestic goat, according to the Oregon Zoo. Originally native to Southwest Asia, goats were domesticated 8,500 years ago for meat, milk and fiber and are now found across the world.
Pygmy goats are friendly, resilient and intelligent, according to the Oregon Zoo.