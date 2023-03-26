The Force was strong Saturday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
The Longview Symphony held its free Mandalorian Mission Maze Challenge, which leads up to the symphony’s “Star Wars Through the Years” concert April 29.
Attendees, who were encouraged to arrive in costume, could solve riddles and find clues as they weaved through a maze.
Longview Symphony Executive Director Niki Groce previously said the challenge of the maze was to find Grogu.
“The ultimate part of the challenge is to find the child known as Grogu, but who we all call Baby Yoda,” she said. “That will be your challenge — to spot him. And once you do, you will be able to mark that on your map.”
Attendees also had the chance to interact with different Star Wars characters and have their pictures taken with them.
Groce said the decision was made to have the Mandalorian Mission Maze Challenge following the success of the Marauder’s Map Challenge in 2021, which had a Harry Potter theme.
For information on the April 29 concert, go to longviewsymphony.org/ .