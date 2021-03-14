From staff reports
Fans of all ages were greeted Saturday by the smell of race fuel and the barking exhaust of 12,000-pound, 2,000-horsepower monster trucks battling it out in head-to-head competition at the first of two near-capacity performances at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center in Henderson.
The third annual Monster Truck Wars series featured performances by monster trucks.
The Outlaw, The Predator, Bear Foot, El Oso Loco and the Tombstone Sheriff as well as quad bike races.
Fans also had the opportunity to meet and take photos with the trucks and their drivers and even go for rides in two monster trucks modified to carry multiple passengers.