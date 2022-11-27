Downtown Kilgore merchants welcomed holiday shoppers Saturday evening for the annual Mingle & Jingle.
The event, sponsored by Kilgore Main Street, also featured food, prizes and entertainment amid downtown's Christmas lights and decorations.
Mingle & Jingle was started by downtown Kilgore merchants in 2007 to coincide with Small Business Saturday, which encourages community members to shop locally.
For information about downtown Kilgore events, go to kilgoremainstreet.com or find Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.