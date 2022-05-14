Costumes were a common sight Friday evening in Longview as moms and their sons saved the world — or, at least, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Longview Parks and Recreation Department held a Mother-Son Superhero Dance with snacks, photo opportunities and lots of dancing.
Families from as far away as Ben Wheeler, Mount Pleasant and Marshall attended the event.
The Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of classes and activities throughout the year. For information, go to longviewtexas.gov/3889/Parks-Recreation .