The Moto Xtreme Circus brought high-flying adventures and a variety of entertainment Friday to the Longview Rodeo Arena.
The show combined action sports with circus thrill acts and included the X-Metal Riders, BMX freestyle, Globe of Death, Sky Masters aerial performances, Pendulum Wheel, Nuclear Stunt Girls and more.
Multiple X Games medalist Morgan Wade from Tyler, who does the BMX freestyle, also wowed audiences.
The Moto Xtreme Circus is on tour through August and has multiple dates across Texas.
For tickets and more information, go to motoxtremecircus.com .