Newgate Mission returned Saturday morning with its in-person Gobble Wobble fundraiser at the Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview.
The event consisted of a 1-mile fun run, 5k and 10k.
Because of COVID-19, this past year’s run was held virtually, although the event still managed to generate between $20,000 and $40,000, according to Newgate officials.
Trophies and medals were handed out after Saturday’s event — first- and second-place trophies were given to the largest groups who to the event together, while individual participants who completed any of the three runs also received a medal.
The nonprofit Newgate Mission offers daily meals, housing assistance, job readiness, worship opportunities, activities, health and hygiene services, transportation and more at its facility at 207 S. Mobberly Ave.