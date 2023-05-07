Grayce and Ronnie Weaver along with their dogs Daisy and Saber attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Grayce and Ronnie Weaver along with their dogs Daisy and Saber attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Grayce and Ronnie Weaver along with their dogs Daisy and Saber attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Grayce and Ronnie Weaver along with their dogs Daisy and Saber attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Grayce and Ronnie Weaver along with their dogs Daisy and Saber attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Andrew Allison his mother Becky and their dog Beuford attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Grayce and Ronnie Weaver along with their dogs Daisy and Saber attend The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at Campbell Woods. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)