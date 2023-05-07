The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk on Saturday honored a former Longview animal shelter employee.

In October, Nina Allen died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County when her car struck another vehicle.

PHOTOS: The Nina Effect

Saturday's event was held at Campbell Woods outside of Longview and was sponsored by Longview Pets Are Worth Saving (PAWS).

Funds raised from Saturday's 5K and walk will go toward three Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center programs.