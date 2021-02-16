Temperatures in the Longview area might have only reached the lower-to mid-20s Tuesday, but that couldn’t stop children from heading outdoors.
Youngsters have plenty more chances to enjoy the snow, as freezing temperatures will keep it around through the week. High temperatures are expected to be below freezing through Friday, with Saturday’s high in the lower 40s.
However, children who have tried to build a snowman or throw a snowball or two probably have been disappointed. This snow just isn’t sticking.
Why? The reason is the surface temperature, according to AccuWeather. When surface temperatures are just above freezing, snow can melt slightly, adding more moisture and creating heavy, wet snow. When surface temperatures are below freezing, you get powder.