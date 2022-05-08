Oil Horse Brewing Co. celebrated its sixth anniversary Saturday with a block party in downtown Longview.
John Oglesbee opened the doors to the business on West Tyler Street in 2016.
“Our big push has and always will be community,” Oglesbee told the News-Journal right before Oil Horse's fifth anniversary this past year. “We’ve tried to open up to be a place where people can come and just comfortably enjoy themselves.”
Much has changed for the business from when it initially brewed on a small pallet system to the large production system it uses now. The brewery has started canning and has grown its outside sales distribution. Today, Oil Horse beers can be found around Longview but also across East Texas.