Classic and unique cars rolled into downtown Jefferson on Friday and Saturday for the 20th annual Outlaw Nationals Car Show, which benefits the Percy. R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I'm Still Me.
The open class car show, usually hosted in the spring, was pushed to this weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hand washing stations were set up throughout downtown Jefferson.
Entry fees for the participating vehicles go to the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and the annual Camp I'm Still Me for burn victims in Scottsville.
Organizers also held a 50/50 drawing and an auction to raise money for the foundation.
To learn more about the annual car show, visit www.outlawnationals.com. For information or to donate to the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation or Camp I’m Still Me, visit www.campimstillme.com .