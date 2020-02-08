Saturday's Kilgore to Longview Run took participants on an 11-mile trek from downtown Kilgore to Texas 42 then to Texas 31 to the Longview Rodeo Arena. The first Kilgore to Longview Run was held in 1976 in celebration of the nation’s bicentennial and continued through 2001, after which road construction on Texas 31 caused the event to be cancelled. The race was brought back in 2017. Proceeds from the event went to Longview PAWS, a nonprofit organization that supports the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.