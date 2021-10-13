Sun and clouds mixed. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 8:23 am
The Spring Hill High School marching band competes in the UIL Region Marching Contest, on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
The Gilmer High School marching band competes in the UIL Region Marching Contest, on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
The Kilgore High School marching band competes in the UIL Region Marching Contest, on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
The Marshall High School marching band competes in the UIL Region Marching Contest, on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
The Pine Tree High School marching band competes in the UIL Region Marching Contest, on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
