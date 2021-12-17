The Longview Symphony continued its 2021-22 Bach’s Lunch series Friday with a performance by Pistons, Pipes and Reeds at First United Methodist Church in Longview.
Piston, Pipes and Reeds includes members Ashley Holder, Douglas Lockard and Cathy DeRousse.
The free lunchtime recitals feature the music of Bach and other classical pieces while showcasing local musicians, according to the symphony’s website.
The next Bach’s Lunch is set for March 4 at First Presbyterian Church in Longview, 301 N. Center St., and will feature the Longview String Quartet.
The music is set to begin at 12:20 p.m. and end at 1 p.m. with the dining area opening at 11:30 a.m.
Other concerts in the series are:
April 1 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, featuring organist Lorenz Maycher; and
May 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore featuring organist Gala Strunk.