Probable Cause entertained a crowd Friday during Downtown Live in Longview.
The concert series at Heritage Plaza is free and open to the public, and food is available for purchase from local food trucks.
Downtown Live features a different artist 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through May 27 at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair
Beer and wine also are available to purchase, however, attendees are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
The schedule of performers are:
April 29: Word of Mouth;
May 6: Down Home;
May 13: Clint & The Cosmic Wave;
May 20: Wade Skinner; and
May 27: Jenn Ford & The Wild Eyed Devils.
For more information, go to longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .