Police officers, City Council members and other familiar faces from the community came to Pine Tree ISD's Birch Elementary School on Thursday for the Pilot Club of Longview's Read-a-Thon.
The event encourages students to read during their spring and summer breaks.
Pilot Club members recruit "celebrities" from the community to visit with students, read to them and explain why reading is important.
Also during Thursday's event, Pilot Club of Longview President Carolyn Ramirez presented a donation of $500 to the campus for literacy initiatives.
Pilot International is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon, Georgia, on the guiding principles of “Friendship and Service," according to its website.