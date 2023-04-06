Educators from Longview, Palestine, Lindale and Whitehouse ISDs were recognized Wednesday for their completion of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards program.
The ceremony was held at the Region 7 Education Service Center in Kilgore.
"The Region 7 National Board certified teacher pinning ceremony is a celebration of the achievements of these exceptional educators who have shown exceptional expertise and professionalism in their respective fields," according to a statement from Region 7.
The event included the presentation of pins and certificates to the teachers.