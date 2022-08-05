Thirty-five elementary and secondary teachers from across East Texas were honored Thursday at the Region 7 Teacher of the Year Regional Awards Reception and Celebration in Kilgore.
Pydi Oliver of Lindale ISD was named the Region 7 elementary teacher of the year, and Catherine Jackson of Carthage ISD was named the Region 7 secondary teacher of the year.
The Region 7 Education Service Center covers 95 school districts, seven charter schools and 13,305 square miles in 17 East Texas counties, according to its website.
Horace Mann Investments sponsored a catered luncheon at Thursday's event, while Kaci Koviak of KETK was the master of ceremonies.